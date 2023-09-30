Hamilton Tiger-Cats beat Stampeders to secure CFL playoff spot

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are going to the Canadian Football League playoffs for the fifth consecutive season after they beat the Calgary Stampeders 22-15 Saturday night.

Quarterback Matt Shiltz replaced an ineffective Taylor Powell five minutes into the second quarter and completed 11-of-19 pass attempts for 225 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in front of 22,809 boisterous fans at Tim Hortons Field.

Stamps kicker Rene Paredes opened the scoring by booting a 47-yard field goal with 6:44 left in the opening quarter and he doubled Calgary’s lead 3:39 into the second quarter with a 30-yard kick.

On his first pass attempt of the game, Shiltz heaved a 70-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tim White. However, Marc Liegghio missed the convert.

Liegghio redeemed himself late in the second quarter when he gave the Cats a 9-6 lead by drilling a 40-yard field goal.

Shiltz tossed his second major of the game, a 28-yard toss into the hands of receiver Terry Godwin, to extend Hamilton’s lead t0 16-6 with 63 seconds to play in the half.

Paredes put three more points on the board for Calgary with another field goal, this one from 46 yards away and the only points that were scored in the third quarter.

Hamilton restored its 10-point lead when Liegghio split the uprights from 31-yards out but Paredes recorded his fourth field goal of the game, a 45-yarder, to make it 19-12 for the Cats.

Liegghio kicked a 21-yard field goal with 1:19 left to play to make it 22-12 the Hamilton and Paredes nailed his fifth field goal of the contest from 44 yards away to make it a seven-point game again.

Calgary’s ensuing onside kick attempt was caught by Hamilton’s Lai Locksley and the Cats ran out the clock for the win.

The Tiger-Cats next play Oct. 7 when they travel to Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

