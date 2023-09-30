Elderly woman hit by pickup truck, Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Central Okanagan are seeking witnesses after an elderly woman was struck by a pickup truck on Friday afternoon.

Kelowna RCMP say the incident happened along the 1100 block of Sutherland Avenue, between Capri Street and Gordon Drive, around 3:35 p.m. Sept. 29, and that it involved a red Dodge truck.

Police say they interviewed witnesses at the scene, “however, there is still a possibility that there are additional witnesses who have yet to come forward.”

RCMP did not release any information on the woman’s health status.

Anyone who has not yet spoken to the RCMP, or who possesses dashcam footage that could help police, is asked to contact the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-58406.