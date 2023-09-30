‘All Canadians need to confront the past’: Trudeau in Sask. marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Send this page to someone via email

Cities across Saskatchewan are marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Saturday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Lac La Ronge with his son Hadrien and Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson and other members of the Lac La Ronge community as they observed events of the day.

“This is a challenging day, it’s a day where all Canadians need to confront the fact that our past was not what we would want it to be,” Trudeau said. “There are many who’d like us to simply brush over the past and pretend it didn’t happen because they feel that talking about Truth and reconciliation, marking this day, some how diminishes us.”

He said that recognizing the truth of the past is the only way to to make Canada “the country we know we can be.”

Cook-Searson also spoke at the event.

“Today is about the residential school survivors, their families and also the children that didn’t make it home,” she said.

Cook-Seasron, a third generation residential school survivor, went on to share stories of her experiences in school, including incidents of sexual assaults.

“We were made to feel less-than, like we didn’t matter,” she said.

View image in full screen Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, speaks, as Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson, right, stands on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in La Ronge, Sask., on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Also in Lac La Ronge:

A bridge on Highway 2 that connects the Village of Air Ronge and the Town of La Ronge was renamed Reconciliation Bridge. A new sign was unveiled at a ceremony on September 30.

“‘Mitho Wechewitowin Asokun – Reconciliation Bridge’ stands as a powerful and perpetual symbol for our community and for all who pass through the La Ronge area,” Cook-Searson said.

“As we move forward, let this bridge serve as a beacon of hope, unity, and remembrance, embodying the spirit of togetherness essential for meaningful reconciliation as we step into the future,” she said.

“Reconciliation Bridge stands as a timeless symbol for both our citizens and travelers in the La Ronge area, representing the ongoing journey of reconciliation that unites us,” Athabasca MLA Jim Lemaigre said on behalf of highways minister Lori Carr.

“Collectively we must remain vigilant in acknowledging the impact of residential schools, while paying tribute to survivors and honouring the memory of those who never returned,” Lemaigre said.

