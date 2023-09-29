Oliveira, Castillo lead Bombers past depleted Argos

Send this page to someone via email

It may not have been a true battle of two of the CFL’s top teams, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers left with a key victory.

Brady Oliveira rushed for 169 yards and Sergio Castillo kicked six field goals as the Bombers defeated the Toronto Argonauts 31-21 in front of a sellout crowd at IG Field Friday night.

The Argos, who lost just their second game of the season, chose to rest starting QB Chad Kelly and multiple starting defensive players, while starting running back AJ Ouellette carried the ball just once.

Toronto (12-2) has already locked up first place in the East Division.

Winnipeg moves to 11-4, which puts them ahead of the B.C. Lions for first place in the West Division at the moment. The 10-4 Lions were hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders Friday night.

Despite those roster moves, the Argonauts held an 18-16 lead through three quarters before the Bombers scored 15 points in the final frame to pull ahead.

Trailing 21-16 with under 10 minutes to play, Winnipeg drove 79 yards down the field with Dakota Prukop punching it in the endzone from two yards out to give the Bombers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Collaros threw for 258 yards with a touchdown and interception, while Dalton Schoen caught six passes for 101 yards, which moved him into the league lead with 1136 yards.

Oliveira now has 1359 yards rushing on the season and leads all running backs in the CFL by more than 300 yards.

Bombers DB Demerio Houston left the game with an injury and did not return.

Winnipeg will head to Vancouver next week for a massive game against the B.C. Lions on Friday, October 6 with the winner moving into first place in the West Division and taking the season series.