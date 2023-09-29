Menu

Perspectives

Return of Nisga’a memorial totem pole to be celebrated with ceremony and feast

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 4:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Nisga’a First Nation to bring home stolen totem pole'
Nisga’a First Nation to bring home stolen totem pole
WATCH: A delegation from the Nisga’a First Nation is about to bring home a stolen totem pole. Amy Parent (Sigidimnaḵ' Nox̱s Ts’aawit), Canada Research Chair at SFU explains the importance of the totem’s return – Sep 6, 2023
A ceremony and feast are scheduled in northwest B.C. on Friday to mark the return of a memorial totem pole to the Nisga’a Nation.

Global News will carry the event live here, YouTube and on BC1.

The House of Ni’isjoohl memorial pole was carved from red cedar in 1860 in memory of a Nisga’a chief, and was taken from the nation in 1929, without the nation’s consent, by an ethnographer and later sold to the National Museum of Scotland.

Click to play video: 'Scottish museum returns stolen totem pole to Nisga’a Nation in B.C.'
Scottish museum returns stolen totem pole to Nisga’a Nation in B.C.
Last year, a Nisga’a delegation travelled to Scotland to ask for its return. Following a year of negotiation, the museum agreed to return the pole, and arrangements were made to use a Canadian military airfcraft to fly it back to British Columbia.

Story continues below advertisement

Friday’s event will take place at the Hli G̱oothl Wilp-Adoḵshl Nisg̱a’a (the Nisga’a Museum).

Participants will include representatives from the governments of Canada and British Columbia, and the National Museum of Scotland.

IndigenousReconciliationtotem poleNisga'a NationNational Museum Of ScotlandNisga'aHouse poleMemorial Totem PoleStolen Totem PoleHouse of Ni’isjoohl memorial pole
