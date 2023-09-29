7 year old sexually assaulted in change room of Markham community centre: police

Send this page to someone via email

A seven year old was sexually assaulted in a change room at a Markham community centre earlier this week, and investigators are now trying to identify two teenage suspects, police say.

York Regional Police said incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Markham Pan Am Centre, which is located in the area of Kennedy Road and Highway 407.

Police said two teen suspects approached the victim in the centre’s male change room.

“One of the suspects touched the victim in a sexual manner as he exited the washroom,” police allege.

The victim immediately reported the incident, police said.

Police described one of the suspects as tall with short black hair in a mohawk style. The suspect was reportedly wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts with white stripes, and black Puma sandals with white lettering.

Anyone with information was asked to contact York police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.