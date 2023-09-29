Menu

Politics

Manitoba’s audited financial statement shows $270 million surplus

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 2:18 pm
Manitoba Legislative Building Golden Boy View image in full screen
The Manitoba government is seeing an improvement in the state of the province's finances. John Woods / The Canadian Press
The Manitoba government is showing an improvement in the state of the province’s finances.

The final audited numbers for the 2022-23 fiscal year, out Friday, reflect a surplus of $270 million after a previous projection of a $548-million deficit.

The Progressive Conservative government says growth from a strong economy and federal transfer payments contributed to the surplus.

Manitoba has run deficits every year but one since 2009.

The Conservatives and New Democrats have both promised to balance the budget within the next four years, while the Liberals have said they would take a little longer.

Elsewhere, NDP Leader Wab Kinew is scheduled to make a health-care announcement today in Winnipeg. Tory Leader Heather Stefanson has not held a news conference since Monday. The party has been highlighting other candidates at media events.

