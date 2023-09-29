Calgary observes third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with special events

Send this page to someone via email

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a time to honour, commemorate, and reflect on the rippling effects of residential schools and hear from survivors, their families and learn about those who never made it home.

For over a century, countless Indigenous children were taken from their families and placed in residential schools, as part of a planned integration to Christian beliefs and European culture.

Saturday marks the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and is an opportunity to amplify the voices of Indigenous People and acknowledge the intergenerational trauma created across Canada by the residential school system.

Public remembrance of the tragic history and current impacts of residential schools is a crucial piece of the reconciliation process.

View image in full screen What to do in Calgary over the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation weekend. Michael King / Global News

Both the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day take place on Sept. 30 and there are many activities and events happening in Calgary.

The City of Calgary

The City of Calgary will have presentations from various speakers including the Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Indigenous Elders and school board representatives. The event will start with a blessing from an Elder followed by performances by Indigenous dancers. Everyone is encouraged to wear orange as a sign of support. To learn more about this event, visit calgary.ca/orangeshirtday. Fort Calgary, 750 9 Ave. S.E.Sept. 30, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m

Orange Shirt Day at Fort Calgary

Fort Calgary will also offer a variety of free programming all day, including free museum admission, two walking tours, family-friendly crafts and a screening of the film Bones of Crows with guest speaker Michelle Thrush. Fort Calgary 750 Ninth Avenue SE, Sept 30, 10 a.m. 5 p.m.

The Children Commemorative Walk and Gathering 2023

The Children Commemorative Walk and Gathering 2023 will start at 11 a.m. on Sept. 30 at City Hall and will follow a route along Stephen Avenue, and end at Shaw Millennium Park. After the walk there will be performances, remarks from members of the Indigenous community, food and beverage offerings, and other activities to raise awareness. Shaw Millennium Park, 1220 Ninth Ave SW.

Elders Story Project

Elders Story Project (ESP) allows Elders to share their personal stories about their residential school experiences and their healing journeys. Jack Singer Concert Hall, 225 Eighth Ave SE, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.

4 Winds Indigenous Showcase & Market

The Indigenous Makers Market will feature the creations of Indigenous artists and artisans from around Treaty 7 and beyond, as well as live performances.

Jack Singer Concert Hall Lobby, Sept. 30, 12 p.m.

The Blanket Exercise

The Blanket Exercise is an opportunity to learn about the Indigenous people’s experiences of colonization through storytelling. The blanket exercise was created by elders and knowledge keepers.

Edgemont Community Association, 33 Edgevalley Cir NW, Sept. 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

NFB Film Screenings

The National Film Board will screen films that provide insight into Indigenous history, culture, and traditions.

Engineered Air Theatre, 234 Ninth Ave SE, Sept. 30 10:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Indigenous Placemaking

Discover Indigenous Placemaking installations by artists connected to Treaty 7 at eight Calgary Public Library locations: Central, Crowfoot, Forest Lawn, Saddletowne, Seton, Shawnessy, Signal Hill, and Village Square. Sept. 30, 12 p.m. — 5 p.m.

Calgary Public Library

Calgary Public Library is exhibiting The Witness Blanket, an art installation created by carver Carey Newman. The art piece is located on Level 4 of Central Library in the Simmons-Harvie Community Living Room, at the north end of the building. The piece is on loan from the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

Proposal requests for community-based commemoration activities for next year’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation opens on Nov. 23. For more information, visit the Government of Canada’s funding web page.