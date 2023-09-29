Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested in Victor Street homicide: WPS

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 1:16 pm
WPS forensic investigators on scene of Victor Street homicide
Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) forensics officers are investigating a home on Victor Street after the body of a woman was discovered early on Thursday morning.
Winnipeg police say they arrested a man in connection with a homicide on Victor Street on Thursday morning.

On Friday, police arrested and charged 46-year-old Delaney George Bruyere with second-degree murder.

Winnipeg cops looking for info in early-morning homicide
The arrest comes after officers found 50-year-old Delilah Lorelei Hudson injured and in serious condition in the 600 block of Victor Street. She later died at the scene.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with video or information that may help investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or leave a tip with winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

ManitobaHomicidewinnipegWinnipeg crimeWPSWinnipeg homicideVictor Street
