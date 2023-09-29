Suspect arrested in Victor Street homicide: WPS

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police say they arrested a man in connection with a homicide on Victor Street on Thursday morning.

On Friday, police arrested and charged 46-year-old Delaney George Bruyere with second-degree murder.

0:23 Winnipeg cops looking for info in early-morning homicide

The arrest comes after officers found 50-year-old Delilah Lorelei Hudson injured and in serious condition in the 600 block of Victor Street. She later died at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is continuing and anyone with video or information that may help investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or leave a tip with winnipegcrimestoppers.org.