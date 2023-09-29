Menu

Crime

First-degree murder charge in connection with human remains found in Quebec City

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2023 12:39 pm
A provincial police car is shown in Montreal on July 22, 2020. Prosecutors say a Quebec man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with human remains found in the provincial capital area. View image in full screen
A provincial police car is shown in Montreal on July 22, 2020. Prosecutors say a Quebec man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with human remains found in the provincial capital area. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
A Quebec man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with human remains that were found in the provincial capital area.

François Bouchard, 31, was charged today at the Quebec City courthouse in the killing of Santiago Gaona.

His co-accused, Cassandra Major, 31, and Jean-Phillipe Lamontagne, 44, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Click to play video: 'Quebec aims to fight youth gun violence in Montreal with $2M'
Quebec aims to fight youth gun violence in Montreal with $2M

The three suspects were arrested on the evening of Sept. 17 in the Montreal-area Mohawk territory of Kahnawake and originally charged with committing an indignity to a body.

Story continues below advertisement

Human remains were found Sept. 17 in the Quebec City area, but police have said the killing likely occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept. 16 some 200 kilometres away in Contrecoeur, Que., northeast of Montreal.

Trending Now

The case returns to court in Quebec City on Nov. 24.

Click to play video: 'Grieving grandmother protests Quebec’s long court delays following triple murder'
Grieving grandmother protests Quebec’s long court delays following triple murder
