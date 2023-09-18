Menu

Crime

Alleged killing took place 200 km away from where body was found: Quebec police

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 12:13 pm
The SQ is investigating after human remains were discovered in a Quebec City suburb on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
The SQ is investigating after human remains were discovered in a Quebec City suburb on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Quebec provincial police have arrested three people after human remains were discovered by local police in a Quebec City suburb on Sunday.

The Sûreté du Québec said two men, aged 44 and 31, and a 31-year-old woman were arrested Sunday evening while the suspects were driving in the Montreal-area Mohawk territory of Kahnawake.

According to the SQ, evidence gathered at the scene where the human remains were found led police to Contrecoeur, more than 2oo kilometres away.

Police said they believe the homicide took place in Contrecoeur, where a crime scene has since been established.

A search is also underway inside the vehicle in which the three individuals were arrested.

Police said an autopsy will be performed to help identify the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

— With a file from The Canadian Press

