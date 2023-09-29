Man arrested for more than dozen thefts from same store in Peterborough, Ont.: police

Police say a man wanted in connection with more than a dozen thefts from the same business in Peterborough, Ont., was arrested following another incident on Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported theft at a store in the area of George and Sherbrooke streets. It’s alleged a man threatened an employee and left without paying for some items.

Several hours later, officers located the suspect in the area of McDonnel and Stewart streets and arrested him.

The 53-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with robbery with the threat of violence and failure to comply with an undertaking with the condition to stay away from the store.

Police say further investigation revealed that the man was being sought in connection with more than a dozen other thefts from the same business related to incidents from Dec. 31, 2022 to Sept. 26, 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

He was additionally charged with 13 counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday, police said.