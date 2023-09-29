Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested for more than dozen thefts from same store in Peterborough, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 11:44 am
Police in Peterborough, Ont., arrested a man in connection with more than a dozen theft incidents at the same store. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., arrested a man in connection with more than a dozen theft incidents at the same store. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a man wanted in connection with more than a dozen thefts from the same business in Peterborough, Ont., was arrested following another incident on Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported theft at a store in the area of George and Sherbrooke streets. It’s alleged a man threatened an employee and left without paying for some items.

Several hours later, officers located the suspect in the area of McDonnel and Stewart streets and arrested him.

The 53-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with robbery with the threat of violence and failure to comply with an undertaking with the condition to stay away from the store.

Police say further investigation revealed that the man was being sought in connection with more than a dozen other thefts from the same business related to incidents from Dec. 31, 2022 to Sept. 26, 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

He was additionally charged with 13 counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday, police said.

Related News
TheftRobberyPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough PolicePeterborough crimeShopliftingPeterborough theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices