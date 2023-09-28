Menu

Crime

2 arrested after 12-gauge shotgun stolen from home in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 12:32 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police made two arrests following the reported theft of a shotgun from a home earlier this month. Global News Peterborough file
Two Peterborough men face theft charges following the report of a stolen firearm from a home earlier this month.

The Peterborough Police Service says on Tuesday it was made aware of the theft of a 12-gauge shotgun from a locked gun safe in a residence during a domestic incident.  It’s believed the firearm was taken on Sept. 17. The gun safe was damaged during the incident.

Police say their investigation led to the arrest of two men, ages 33 and 32, who were each charged with theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police note the firearm has yet to be recovered.

Both men were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 17.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: 'Crime on the rise in Peterborough: Statistics Canada'
Crime on the rise in Peterborough: Statistics Canada
