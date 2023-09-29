Stolen SUV recovered in west end of Guelph

Guelph police say they have recovered a vehicle after it was reported stolen from a home in a southeast neighbourhood.
Shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday, police said they received a call from an address on Stone Road near Scottsdale Drive.
Investigators said someone went into the homeowner’s garage and stole his GMC SUV.
A tracking device on the vehicle allowed officers to find the vehicle a short time later on Willow Road.
They said the SUV wasn’t damaged, however, the owner’s wallet was missing.
Police have seized the vehicle for investigation.
