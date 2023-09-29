Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen SUV recovered in west end of Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 29, 2023 11:26 am
Guelph police headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph police headquarters. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say they have recovered a vehicle after it was reported stolen from a home in a southeast neighbourhood.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday, police said they received a call from an address on Stone Road near Scottsdale Drive.

Investigators said someone went into the homeowner’s garage and stole his GMC SUV.

A tracking device on the vehicle allowed officers to find the vehicle a short time later on Willow Road.

Trending Now

They said the SUV wasn’t damaged, however, the owner’s wallet was missing.

Police have seized the vehicle for investigation.

 

More on Crime
Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceStolen VehicleGuelph crimeStolen SUVSouth-east residential neighbourhoodSUV recovery Guelph
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices