Stolen SUV recovered in west end of Guelph

Guelph police say they have recovered a vehicle after it was reported stolen from a home in a southeast neighbourhood.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday, police said they received a call from an address on Stone Road near Scottsdale Drive.

Investigators said someone went into the homeowner’s garage and stole his GMC SUV.

A tracking device on the vehicle allowed officers to find the vehicle a short time later on Willow Road.

They said the SUV wasn’t damaged, however, the owner’s wallet was missing.

Police have seized the vehicle for investigation.