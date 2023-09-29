Man arrested for robbery with violence in Cobourg, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces robbery and other charges following an incident in Cobourg, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 4:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of an assault in a parking lot in the area of Division and Chapel streets.

Police say a man asked a victim to hand over his money. The suspect uttered threats and then reportedly punched the victim in the face.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police report.

A suspect was located a short distance away.

A 35-year-old man from Cobourg was charged with robbery with violence, uttering threats to cause death and assaulting a peace officer.

He was held in custody pending with a court appearance in Cobourg on Friday.