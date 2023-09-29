Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested for robbery with violence in Cobourg, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 11:21 am
Police in Cobourg, Ont., arrested a man following a reported robbery on Sept. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., arrested a man following a reported robbery on Sept. 28, 2023. File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man faces robbery and other charges following an incident in Cobourg, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 4:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of an assault in a parking lot in the area of Division and Chapel streets.

Police say a man asked a victim to hand over his money. The suspect uttered threats and then reportedly punched the victim in the face.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police report.

A suspect was located a short distance away.

A 35-year-old man from Cobourg was charged with robbery with violence, uttering threats to cause death and assaulting a peace officer.

He was held in custody pending with a court appearance in Cobourg on Friday.

Advertisement
Related News
RobberyCobourgCobourg Police Servicecobourg policeCobourg crimerobbery with violenceCobourg robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices