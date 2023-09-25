Menu

Crime

Windows shot in downtown business in Cobourg, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 2:23 pm
Police are investigating after the windows of a downtown business were shot early Monday in Cobourg, Ont. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after the windows of a downtown business were shot early Monday in Cobourg, Ont. File
Police are investigating after the windows of a downtown business were shot early Monday in Cobourg, Ont.

According to the Cobourg police, around 5:45 a.m., individuals shot projectiles from what is believed to be a pellet gun into the window of a King Street business across from the police station.

Police did not name the business but officers remain at the scene of a Pizza Pizza restaurant on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported, and no one was in the building at the time of the incident, police said.

Police are canvassing the area and reviewing surveillance video footage.

Anyone with information can call police at 905-372-6821 or leave a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

