Crime

Man damages Cobourg police station, threatens, assaults officer during arrest

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 12:12 pm
A man was arrested after the front of the Cobourg Police Service station was damaged. View image in full screen
A man was arrested after the front of the Cobourg Police Service station was damaged. Global News file
Multiple charges have been laid after police found a man damaging the police station in Cobourg, Ont., on Saturday evening.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 7:35 p.m., officers responded to a man reportedly using a large rock to smash the front entrance of the building on King Street West.

Police say the suspect was quickly located and arrested outside the station.

It’s alleged during his arrest, the man uttered racial slurs and death threats and also assaulted one of the responding officers.

A 29-year-old man from Cobourg was charged with mischief, uttering death threats and assaulting a peace officer.

He was held in custody for a future bail hearing in Cobourg.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

