Video link
Headline link
Fire

Fire at Beyond the Blue Box thrift store in Cobourg, Ont., no longer deemed suspicious

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 4:19 pm
A firefighter douses hot spots following a fire at the Beyond the Blue Box thrift store in Cobourg on Sept. 20, 2023. The fire is no longer considered suspicious. View image in full screen
A firefighter douses hot spots following a fire at the Beyond the Blue Box thrift store in Cobourg on Sept. 20, 2023. The fire is no longer considered suspicious. Photo courtesy of John Stevenson
A fire at a popular thrift and consignment store in Cobourg, Ont., is no longer deemed suspicious, police said Friday afternoon.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has concluded its investigation into a fire that broke out early Wednesday at the Beyond the Blue Box store on Covert Street.

Although police no longer consider the fire suspicious, its cause has not been released.

The scene has been cleared and Covert Street is now reopened for vehicle and pedestrian traffic, police said.

First opened in 1992 on Ball Street, the Beyond the Blue Box not-for-profit store later moved to Covert Street. Along with its large inventory, it is also known for offering community service hours to individuals with disabilities and to high school students to help them acquire their secondary school diploma.

As of Friday afternoon, a GoFundMe page to support the store has raised more than $1,800. The page was launched by former store volunteer and executive director John Stevenson.

