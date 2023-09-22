Menu

Fire

Fire breaks out at former Vinnies thrift store on George Street in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 9:10 am
Fire breaks out at former Vinnies store on George Street in Peterborough
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at the building that formerly housed a Vinnies thrift store on George Street in Peterborough on Thursday evening.
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Thursday at a building that formerly housed a Vinnies thrift store on George Street North in Peterborough, Ont.

According to Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Jeff Guest, around 6:40 p.m., crews responded to an automatic alarm in a multi-use commercial building at 539 George St. N.

Guest said crews found smoke venting under pressure from multiple levels and openings of the building.

He said it was determined the main body of the fire was in the basement and fire suppression operations were deployed at various locations in the building.

He said despite the size and complexity of the building, firefighters were able to confine the fire to the basement area, however, damage throughout the building is “extensive.”

Story continues below advertisement

Guest said an early damage estimate was pegged at $400,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The building once housed the former Vinnie’s thrift store building. It was sold in late 2019 to a Toronto-area developer for plans for an apartment complex. The Vinnies store relocated to Hunter Street East.

