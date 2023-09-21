Fire at Beyond the Blue Box thrift store in Cobourg, Ont. deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) is investigating a fire that heavily damaged a popular thrift and consignment store in Cobourg, Ont., early Wednesday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 3:30 a.m., smoke and flames were reported at the Beyond the Blue Box store at 14 Covert St.

Police say officers tried to extinguish the fire until the Cobourg Fire Service arrived at the scene.

No one was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported, police said.

The OFM is investigating as police have deemed the fire as suspicious.

On Thursday morning, police said the investigation continues and the public are advised to avoid the area. Police said that since investigators established a crime scene perimeter on the street, two pedestrians have crossed into the area.

“Crossing a blocked-off scene being actively investigated poses a danger to the individual, interferes with crews at work, and may disturb important evidence,” police said. “Individuals who cross into active scenes may be charged.”

Anyone with information on the fire or who has surveillance footage of the area is asked to call police at 905-372-6821 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Support to reopen

On Facebook, the store posted a message stating it will be closed until further notice but “we will return.” Physical donations are currently not being accepted.

The store, which first opened in 1992 on Ball Street before moving to Covert Street, is also known for offering community service hours to individuals with disabilities and high school students to help them acquire their secondary school diploma.

“Much work needs to be done, but we have the great fortune of tremendous community support, so we will endure,” the post states.

“We are grateful for the rapid and dedicated response of fire crews. They were able to contain the fire to the main building, so our barn and boutique buildings are unharmed. All staff, public and fire crew are safe, and no one was hurt. We are fortunate that this wasn’t any worse. Thank you to all the messages of concern and support from all over Northumberland County.”

John Stevenson, a former volunteer and executive director with the store, has launched a GoFundMe page to support the store with a goal of raising $10,000. The store shared the link on its Facebook page.

“I really hope it can bounce back soon … it’s a wonderful place and has done so much for the community,” Stevenson told Global News on Thursday.