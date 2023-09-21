Menu

Crime

Fatal house fire leaves 1 dead in Quinte West, Ont.

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 12:25 pm
A file image of a firefighter silhouetted against a fire truck with flashing lights at an emergency scene. View image in full screen
A file image of a firefighter silhouetted against a fire truck with flashing lights at an emergency scene. Getty Images
One person has been found dead after a fire at a home on Nichols Road in Quinte West Wednesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Members of the Quinte West Detachment of the OPP are investigating the death.

On Wednesday around 8 a.m., police, fire and emergency services responded to a report of a fire at a residence on Nichols Road in Quinte West.

Investigators recovered human remains in the building.

The OPP criminal investigation branch, in conjunction with the Chief Coroner’s Office and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, will be leading the investigation.

An increased police presence is expected in the area during the investigation, but police say there is no risk to public safety.

Updates will be provided when available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.

