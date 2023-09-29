Menu

Canada

All In for Literacy Day has Saskatoon kids learning, reading and having fun

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 10:24 am
Click to play video: 'All In for Literacy Day has Saskatoon kids learning, reading and having fun'
All In for Literacy Day has Saskatoon kids learning, reading and having fun
The event on Thursday had an author reading with the kids, and also featured the Roughriders Foundation and Nutrien Wonderhub.
Students from 20 different schools took to the streets of Saskatoon as part of the second annual All In for Literacy Day.

Zeba Ahmad, CEO of Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation, said there were lots of activities and learning opportunities for kids.

The event on Thursday had an author reading with the kids, and also featured the Roughriders Foundation and Nutrien Wonderhub.

Ahmad said organizers are recognizing Indigenous and Metis heritage in the lead-up to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as kids got a jigging lesson, some students sang the Proud to be Metis song, and someone sang O, Canada in Cree.

“We have an Indigenous veteran who’s also teaching kids about the pride that they have in being an Indigenous veteran for this country,” Ahmad said.

While it’s only the second time the event has run, Ahmad is hoping to grow it in the coming years.

“We hope to expand it and bring all of downtown together.”

A range of activities for kids took place in Saskatoon’s All in for Literacy Day. View image in full screen
A range of activities for kids took place in Saskatoon’s All in for Literacy Day. Global News/ Brody Ratcliffe
A range of activities for kids took place in Saskatoon’s All in for Literacy Day. View image in full screen
A range of activities for kids took place in Saskatoon’s All in for Literacy Day. Global News/ Brody Ratcliffe
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsLiteracyNutrien WonderhubSaskatoon Public Schools FoundationAll in for LiteracyRoughriders Foundation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

