Guelph man loses over $1k in sextortion scam: police

Police say one Guelph man lost $1,100 after sending nude photos online.

Investigators said a man reported the incident on Tuesday.

He told police he was contacted overnight by someone he believed was a woman.

The conversation reportedly turned sexual and within 15 minutes he sent nude photos.

The man said the person who contacted him then told him the pictures would be shared with everyone on his contact list unless he paid some money.

An e-transfer of $1,000 was sent before another $100 in iTunes gift cards.

Police said these types of crimes are almost impossible to investigate.

Investigators are encouraging the public to be careful about sharing intimate photos online.