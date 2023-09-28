Missing Vancouver woman found dead, police say crime not suspected

Vancouver police said Thursday that the search for a missing 55-year-old woman has ended in tragedy.
Police, family and friends were out in force Thursday searching Pacific Spirit Regional Park and the Dunbar area for Tracy Pickett.
Pickett, a doctor, was last seen on Tuesday when she testified in court, family told Global News.
Investigators began searching for Pickett on Wednesday, and said late Thursday that her remains were found in the city’s Southlands neighbourhood.
Police said her death “does not appear to be the result of a crime, and there is no public safety risk.”
The BC Coroners Service and police are now working to determine her cause of death.
Comments