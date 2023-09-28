Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Missing Vancouver woman found dead, police say crime not suspected

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 10:34 pm
Dr. Tracy Pickett. View image in full screen
Dr. Tracy Pickett. Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver police said Thursday that the search for a missing 55-year-old woman has ended in tragedy.

Police, family and friends were out in force Thursday searching Pacific Spirit Regional Park and the Dunbar area for Tracy Pickett.

Pickett, a doctor, was last seen on Tuesday when she testified in court, family told Global News.

Click to play video: 'Major search underway for missing Vancouver doctor'
Major search underway for missing Vancouver doctor
Trending Now

Investigators began searching for Pickett on Wednesday, and said late Thursday that her remains were found in the city’s Southlands neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said her death “does not appear to be the result of a crime, and there is no public safety risk.”

The BC Coroners Service and police are now working to determine her cause of death.

More on Crime
vancouver policeMissingVPDVancouver missing womanb.c. missing womanmisisng womantracy pickett
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices