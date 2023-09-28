17-year-old girl dies in hospital days after being run over by pickup in Uxbridge

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old girl has died in hospital after she was run over by a pickup truck while skateboarding in Uxbridge, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a parking lot at 335 Main Street North, which is just south of Ball Road, at around 6:25 p.m. last Friday.

Police said witnesses reported that the victim was holding onto the rear side of a Dodge pickup truck, near the wheel, while skateboarding.

She lost her balance, fell and was run over by the pickup, police said. The driver remained at the scene.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre. She died there on Tuesday.

Police said the girl, Lillian, signed up to be an organ donor when she got her G1 licence and after she passed, her organs were donated and seven lives were saved.

Police said they’re continuing to look to speak with anyone who has information on the incident.