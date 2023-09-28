Menu

Environment

RCMP issue warning after 6 coyote attacks in 1 week in Prince George

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 6:59 pm
RCMP in Prince George, B.C., issued a warning Thursday in the wake of six separate coyote attacks in one week.

“We are currently working with the Conservation Officer Service on patrols and efforts to locate offending coyotes,” RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a media release.

“We urge the public to avoid feeding coyotes, as it can habituate them to spending time around populated areas. They are not domestic animals and should not be treated as such.”

The BC Conservation Officer Service said four of the attacks happened early Tuesday morning in downtown Prince George.

All of the attacks happened between 3:45 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. in the Parkwood and Connaught Hill areas. The victims suffered bites, and three were taken to hospital, but all are expected to survive.

A fifth attack happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening on Quebec Street. The victim in that case suffered minor injuries.

Conservation officers said the victims were all homeless.

A sixth attack was later reported to have happened over the weekend in the Highlands area, outside the downtown core.

Conservation officers said they believed one coyote was responsible for the attacks, but are investigating the possibility of other aggressive animals in the area.

Trending Now

“Aggressive behaviour towards people is not typical and is likely the result of the animal becoming comfortable due to being fed, either directly or indirectly, by people,” the Conservation Officer Service said.

“The COS urges people to take precautions in case of coyote encounters, including leashing pets, considering keeping cats indoors and travelling in groups.”

The service said it was working with police and the City of Prince George on public outreach, signage and patrols.

People can report aggressive coyote interactions as well as the illegal feeding of the animals to B.C.’s Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

 

 

