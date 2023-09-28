Man arrested after indecent act at a school in Glenlawn area: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a 21-year-old man has been charged after an indecent act near a school in the Glenlawn neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Police say they received a call from École Varennes Elementary School at around 9 a.m. in the morning.

The staff indicated that they saw a man outside of a school exit door area committing an ‘indecent act’.

Police had released on the incident earlier in the week stating they were looking for the suspect involved as he had fled by the time they arrived.

On Thursday, police say they arrested a man in connection and he is facing an indecent act charge.

Police say an update has been provided to the school and there were no reported assaults or injuries to the students or staff.