Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after indecent act at a school in Glenlawn area: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 4:42 pm
Winnipeg police say a 21-year-old man has been charged after an indecent act near a school in the Glenlawn neighbourhood on Tuesday. . View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a 21-year-old man has been charged after an indecent act near a school in the Glenlawn neighbourhood on Tuesday. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say a 21-year-old man has been charged after an indecent act near a school in the Glenlawn neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Police say they received a call from École Varennes Elementary School at around 9 a.m. in the morning.

The staff indicated that they saw a man outside of a school exit door area committing an ‘indecent act’.

Police had released on the incident earlier in the week stating they were looking for the suspect involved as he had fled by the time they arrived.

Trending Now

On Thursday, police say they arrested a man in connection and he is facing an indecent act charge.

Police say an update has been provided to the school and there were no reported assaults or injuries to the students or staff.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeManitobaWinnipeg policewinnipegWinnipeg crimeWPSIndecent Act
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices