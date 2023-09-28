Menu

Crime

Hamilton man arrested, 2nd wanted in connection to August homicide in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 4:36 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested one man from Hamilton and are searching for another in connection to a fatal shooting which occurred in downtown Kitchener last month.

Police say a 19-year-old man from Hamilton was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the case.

They are also looking for 20-year-old Habitat Solomon, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and facing a second-degree murder charge.

He is described as being five-foot-eight-inches tall, 130 pounds, with a thin build, black hair, and brown eyes.

Police say Solomon “is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, please do not approach him but call 9-1-1 immediately.”

They are also expecting to make additional arrests and lay additional charges in connection to the case.

Police say an 18-year-old man was gunned down in front of a business near Queen and Charles streets on Aug. 13, shortly after 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have said that they believe 10 people directly witnessed the shooting.

