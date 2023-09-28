Menu

Crime

‘He was very kind’: Homicide of dentist on Sunshine Coast shocks community

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 4:01 pm
IHIT investigating suspicious death on Sunshine Coast
We're learning more about Henry Doyle, the victim of what police are calling a suspicious death on a Sunshine Coast logging road on Saturday. Kristen Robinson reports.
The man who was found dead on a logging road on the Sunshine Coast has now been identified as Henry Doyle.

Those who knew the 58-year-old told Global News he was a successful businessman who was very kind and generous.

He was also the president and chair of the board of directors of the Dental Industry Association of Canada.

“Henry’s death is a great loss to all who knew and loved him,” the association said in a statement. “We offer our deepest sympathies to Henry’s family and friends, and to his peers and colleagues in the Canadian Dental Industry. Henry will be truly missed.”

He was also the president and founder of Heaps and Doyle, a Vancouver-based company that provides dental practice business advice and consulting services.

Homicide investigators identify victim found in burning vehicle on Sunshine Coast Highway

RCMP has been collecting evidence at the recreational property owned by Doyle in Ruby Lake, about 50 kilometres north of Sechelt.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Doyle was found seriously injured on Klein Lake Forest Service Road in Egmont on Saturday, Sept. 23.

He had been riding his dirt bike, which was found nearby.

Despite emergency first aid, he did not survive and his death has been deemed suspicious.

“He was very kind with people and generous, so I was completely in shock about what happened,” Aldo Cogrossi, Doyle’s neighbour told Global News. “He was such a big personality in Ruby Lake because he lived just beside my house. I was gonna miss him tremendously.”

Doyle was reportedly on the Sunshine Coast with his son this past weekend.

The homicide team will not say how Doyle was injured but said the initial evidence suggests his death was a targeted incident and not a random attack.

The investigation continues.

