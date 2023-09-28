Menu

Canada

Man in critical condition after collision in west Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 2:54 pm
Peel Paramedics View image in full screen
File photo of a Peel Regional Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News
A man is in critical condition after a collision in Brampton on Thursday afternoon, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Bovaird Drive.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital, but officers didn’t have a status on the victim’s injuries.

Peel Paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

The vehicle remained at the scene.

