Man in critical condition after collision in west Brampton

A man is in critical condition after a collision in Brampton on Thursday afternoon, officials say.
Peel Regional Police said the collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Bovaird Drive.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 1:30 p.m.
Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital, but officers didn’t have a status on the victim’s injuries.
Peel Paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
The vehicle remained at the scene.
