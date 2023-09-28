Health-care funding and COVID 19 inquiry among NDP election platform items

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba New Democrats are promising a balanced budget, more money for health care, and an inquiry into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic if they win Tuesday’s provincial election.

The NDP has released its full platform with costs, including more than $120 million a year to hire more health-care workers.

4:36 Advance Care Planning Day: Manitobans encouraged to prepare for future healthcare needs

There are also millions of dollars promised to reduce class sizes in schools, address homelessness and freeze hydroelectricity rates for one year.

Story continues below advertisement

The platform also includes $1.6 million over four years for an inquiry into the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says the province can afford the new spending and still move to a balanced budget by using much of the money the Tory government has set aside for unexpected costs this year.

The NDP platform calls for smaller deficits each year until 2027, and outlines a small $1 million surplus.