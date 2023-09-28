SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Jim Toth Show
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Politics

Health-care funding and COVID 19 inquiry among NDP election platform items

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2023 2:42 pm
Manitoba New Democrats are promising a balanced budget, more money for health care, and an inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic if they win Tuesday's provincial election. View image in full screen
Manitoba New Democrats are promising a balanced budget, more money for health care, and an inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic if they win Tuesday's provincial election. RJB
Share

Manitoba New Democrats are promising a balanced budget, more money for health care, and an inquiry into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic if they win Tuesday’s provincial election.

The NDP has released its full platform with costs, including more than $120 million a year to hire more health-care workers.

There are also millions of dollars promised to reduce class sizes in schools, address homelessness and freeze hydroelectricity rates for one year.

The platform also includes $1.6 million over four years for an inquiry into the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says the province can afford the new spending and still move to a balanced budget by using much of the money the Tory government has set aside for unexpected costs this year.

The NDP platform calls for smaller deficits each year until 2027, and outlines a small $1 million surplus.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

