Dispute between dog breeder, dog owner escalates to dognapping

The victim of an alleged violent personal attack and dog theft this week is speaking to Global News as police search for several suspects.

Peyton Martorelli said she was walking to puppy training class at a Calgary rec centre Monday afternoon when she was swarmed, pinned to the ground, and Waverly, her 17-week-old Golden Retriever pup, was taken.

“Six to 10 people — I’m not sure exactly how many — came from around the corner and all grabbed on to me,” she said. “(Waverly) was attached with a hands-free leash to my waist and I’m holding on to him for dear life, and he’s freaking out trying to get to me.”

"There were so many people on top of me, holding my arms, pulling me back, pinning me to the ground — I lost grip of him."

Martorelli said she eventually managed to get free and ran out to the parking lot to stop the vehicle which had Waverly in the backseat, but she was too late.

“I stood behind the car just trying to get to him,” she said. “I was willing to get hit by a car to save Waverly.”

"I remember screaming at the top of my lungs, 'Just call the police. Just call the police.'"

Peyton with Waverly. Courtesy: Peyton Martorelli

Calgary police investigate

Calgary police were called and started an investigation, releasing photos of Waverly and four suspects they believe were involved in the theft and swarming.

“We have charged one woman with robbery, and have identified one suspect who we continue to search for in relation to this incident,” CPS said.

Police said it’s believed one of the suspects is known to the victim and the dog may be in their possession.

"The theft is believed to be the result of a dispute that occurred between the breeder and the victim," police added.

Global News tried to reach the dog breeder but has yet to respond to our numerous requests for a comment.

Martorelli told us she has both a verbal and written contract with the breeder that gave her the dog in exchange for certain services.

“I received him and everything was great, and then a few days later she decided that she wanted the money,” Martorelli said. “This breeder was recommended to me. I was very, very picky and everything seemed great on paper.”

Calgary pup at center of dognapping. Courtesy: Peyton Martorelli

Sourcing out a pet

The Calgary Humane Society was contacted about this case but is not investigating because police consider it a theft. Spokesperson Anna-Lee Fitzsimmons told Global News, in general, anyone looking for a furry companion has to be careful.

“We want to remind the community about the importance of responsible pet sourcing,” Fitzsimmons said.

“When you’re considering getting an animal and you turn to things like Facebook Marketplace or Kijiji, you really have no idea where that animal came from. Unfortunately, in a lot of cases those animals being sold are for profit — typically coming from black market puppy mills, backyard breeders and in some cases animals that have been stolen or dognapped.”

Fitzsimmons added going through a professional adoption agency or a reputable breeder is very important.

“We provide you with all of the known medical and behavioral information about the animal, where the animal came from. Then you sign that adoption agreement — that adoption contract — making that animal yours and that transfer of ownership is documented on our en to you.”

Where is Waverly?

Calgary police said Waverly may have been resold to someone unrelated to the theft and the buyer may be unaware of the ongoing investigation.

Martorelli, who has a heart condition and was hoping to train Waverly to be her service dog, certainly hopes that is not the case, adding there is no question in her mind that she is the rightful owner.

“Police have already said I’m his rightful owner and even if there is an issue we can go to court,” she pointed out.

“I don’t know where he is. I don’t know if he’s safe, I don’t know where he sleeps, I don’t know what he’s eating,” she said tearfully. “It feels like a nightmare and its awful and I just want him home.”

View image in full screen Peyton with pup Waverly. Courtesy: Peyton Martorelli

Anyone with information on Waverly’s whereabouts or the identity or location of the suspects is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.