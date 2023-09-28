1 woman dead after crash in Foothills County, RCMP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

One woman has died and others were injured after a truck rear-ended a lineup of cars stopped at an intersection last Friday.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Sept. 22, Okotoks RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 7 at 70 Street in Foothills County.

Police say three vehicles were stopped at the intersection on Highway 7 and as one vehicle was waiting to turn, a pickup truck rear-ended the lineup of cars.

A 62-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles, a resident of Turner Valley, was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS examined others involved for minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.