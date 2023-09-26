Driver handed $2,000 fine for crash that killed Saanich teen Kaydence Bourque

Send this page to someone via email

The woman who was at the wheel in a collision that claimed the life of a Saanich 16-year-old was handed a $2,000 fine Tuesday.

Kaydence Bourque had just exited a bus when he was struck in a marked crosswalk just 30 metres from his home in December 2021.

On Tuesday, Margarita Citron pleaded guilty to driving without care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed.

Along with the fine, Citron received a $300 victim surcharge, and has been given a six-month driving ban.

Bourque’s death spurred public outcry and calls for more road safety improvements in the community.

In 2022, Saanich adopted Vision Zero, an international initiative aimed to curbing road deaths and injuries. The municipality is currently developing a road safety action plan.