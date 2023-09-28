Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fences at City of Regina Courtyard have come down

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 12:20 pm
The City of Regina gave the green light for workers to take down the fences on the city hall courtyard that was put up after the dismantle of the tent encampment. View image in full screen
The City of Regina gave the green light for workers to take down the fences on the city hall courtyard that was put up after the dismantle of the tent encampment. Global Regina still
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The fences in front of City Hall Courtyard have now been taken down.

In a statement, the City of Regina announced the removal of the fences would start Thursday morning.

Click to play video: 'Protective fences around Regina City Hall green area removed, grass deemed ‘safe and clean’'
Protective fences around Regina City Hall green area removed, grass deemed ‘safe and clean’

“The green spaces on the City Hall Courtyard are safe and clean,” stated Niki Anderson, City Manager. “The fences have allowed the grass to recover and have significantly reduced the future cost of landscape repair.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The City stated they will enforce its Parks & Open Space Bylaw in the Courtyard going forward, which will prohibit the establishment of any future encampments.

“As with any bylaw, the City’s goal is voluntary compliance,” the statement read.

The fence was put up following the dismantling of the homeless tent encampment at the end of July.

 

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsCity of ReginaTent EncampmentCity Hall Courtyardcity hall fenceParks and Space Bylaw
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices