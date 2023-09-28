Fences at City of Regina Courtyard have come down

Send this page to someone via email

The fences in front of City Hall Courtyard have now been taken down.

In a statement, the City of Regina announced the removal of the fences would start Thursday morning.

0:58 Protective fences around Regina City Hall green area removed, grass deemed ‘safe and clean’

“The green spaces on the City Hall Courtyard are safe and clean,” stated Niki Anderson, City Manager. “The fences have allowed the grass to recover and have significantly reduced the future cost of landscape repair.”

The City stated they will enforce its Parks & Open Space Bylaw in the Courtyard going forward, which will prohibit the establishment of any future encampments.

“As with any bylaw, the City’s goal is voluntary compliance,” the statement read.

The fence was put up following the dismantling of the homeless tent encampment at the end of July.