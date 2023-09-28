Quebec police watchdog investigating shooting of Legault, Trudeau threat suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after a member of a provincial police tactical team shot a man suspected of making threats toward Premier François Legault and Prime Minster Justin Trudeau.

The agency, known as the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), says the shooting occurred during an attempted arrest early Wednesday morning at a home in Scotstown, Que., about 180 kilometres east of Montreal.

According to the BEI, an officer who was looking through a window shot the suspect when he saw him point a gun toward the door where officers were entering.

It says the man was wounded and is in stable condition.

Montreal police confirmed late Wednesday that the suspect had allegedly made threats against Legault and Trudeau.

Legault’s office said in a statement that it is aware of the situation and that all threats against elected officials are unacceptable and should be denounced.