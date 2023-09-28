Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec police watchdog investigating shooting of Legault, Trudeau threat suspect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2023 11:08 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault chat while walking to a meeting in Montreal on December 20, 2022. Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a member of a provincial police tactical team shot a man suspected of making threats toward the premier and prime minister. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault chat while walking to a meeting in Montreal on December 20, 2022. Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a member of a provincial police tactical team shot a man suspected of making threats toward the premier and prime minister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after a member of a provincial police tactical team shot a man suspected of making threats toward Premier François Legault and Prime Minster Justin Trudeau.

The agency, known as the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), says the shooting occurred during an attempted arrest early Wednesday morning at a home in Scotstown, Que., about 180 kilometres east of Montreal.

According to the BEI, an officer who was looking through a window shot the suspect when he saw him point a gun toward the door where officers were entering.

It says the man was wounded and is in stable condition.

Trending Now

Montreal police confirmed late Wednesday that the suspect had allegedly made threats against Legault and Trudeau.

Legault’s office said in a statement that it is aware of the situation and that all threats against elected officials are unacceptable and should be denounced.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Justin TrudeauShootingQuebecCanadaFrancois LegaultSecurityPrime MinisterPremierThreatBEIattempted shooting of Legaultattempted shooting of TrudeauScotstown
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices