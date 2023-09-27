Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police hunt for suspect after alleged indecent act outside St. Vital school

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 11:14 pm
Police hunt for suspect after alleged indecent act outside St. Vital school - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they are searching for a suspect who committed what they call an indecent act outside a school.

It happened at around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning at Ecole Varennes in St. Vital, when school staff spotted the suspect outside a school exit door.

The suspect fled before police could arrive. Nobody was injured.

The accused is a man in his 20s with a thin build who was wearing loose-fitting pants and a sweater.

Anyone with information can call the investigating unit at 204-986-2861 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

More on Crime
CrimePoliceSchoolIndecent ActIndecent ExposureVarennes
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices