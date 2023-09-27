Police hunt for suspect after alleged indecent act outside St. Vital school

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they are searching for a suspect who committed what they call an indecent act outside a school.

It happened at around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning at Ecole Varennes in St. Vital, when school staff spotted the suspect outside a school exit door.

The suspect fled before police could arrive. Nobody was injured.

The accused is a man in his 20s with a thin build who was wearing loose-fitting pants and a sweater.

Anyone with information can call the investigating unit at 204-986-2861 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.