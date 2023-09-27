Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Splatsin First Nation hosting public walk on Orange Shirt Day

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 8:03 pm
A poster for the Splatsin First Nation's public walk on Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, 2023. View image in full screen
A poster for the Splatsin First Nation's public walk on Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, 2023. Submitted
The Splatsin First Nation is inviting the public to participate in Orange Shirt Day by going for a short walk this weekend.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, The day is also known as Orange Shirt Day.

“This day honours the children who never returned home and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities,” said Splatsin First Nation in a press release. “This honouring is a vital part of the reconciliation process.”

Click to play video: 'Inside the new children’s book ‘Every Child Matters’'
Inside the new children’s book ‘Every Child Matters’

The First Nation says there are 150 known members who attended residential schools over the years, of which 45 remain.

Story continues below advertisement

Saturday’s walk will have participants gather at the Enderby Chamber of Commerce (702 Railway Street) at 10 a.m.

From there, the walk will proceed to the Splatsin Centre (5767 Old Vernon Road), which should take 20 minutes. Orange t-shirts will be available prior to the walk for a fee.

Following the walk, a ceremony will take place.

Click to play video: 'New children’s book by Orange Shirt Day founder, Phyllis Webstad explains ‘Every Child Matters’ meaning'
New children’s book by Orange Shirt Day founder, Phyllis Webstad explains ‘Every Child Matters’ meaning
North OkanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorEnderbyNational Day for Truth and ReconciliationOrange Shirt Daysplatsin first nation
