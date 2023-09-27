Splatsin First Nation hosting public walk on Orange Shirt Day

Send this page to someone via email

The Splatsin First Nation is inviting the public to participate in Orange Shirt Day by going for a short walk this weekend.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, The day is also known as Orange Shirt Day.

“This day honours the children who never returned home and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities,” said Splatsin First Nation in a press release. “This honouring is a vital part of the reconciliation process.”

The First Nation says there are 150 known members who attended residential schools over the years, of which 45 remain.

Saturday’s walk will have participants gather at the Enderby Chamber of Commerce (702 Railway Street) at 10 a.m.

From there, the walk will proceed to the Splatsin Centre (5767 Old Vernon Road), which should take 20 minutes. Orange t-shirts will be available prior to the walk for a fee.

Following the walk, a ceremony will take place.