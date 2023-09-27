Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Winnipeg’s trash troubles persist: City faces cleanup challenges

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 6:34 pm
Nearly a month after the city cleaned up a pile of garbage in a Burrows-area back lane, city crews could be seen hauling out trash from the riverbank along Waterfront Drive on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Nearly a month after the city cleaned up a pile of garbage in a Burrows-area back lane, city crews could be seen hauling out trash from the riverbank along Waterfront Drive on Tuesday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nearly a month after the city cleaned up a pile of garbage in a Burrows-area back lane, city crews could be seen hauling out trash from the riverbank along Waterfront Drive on Tuesday.

However, despite the clean-up efforts, garbage continues to pose an unsightly problem in other parts of the city.

“This is where we are starting to get bad again and we need to make sure that people understand between now and when the snow falls, we want to make sure there’s as much litter off the street as possible,” said Tom Ethans, Executive Director with Take Pride Winnipeg.

Ethans says some areas around the city are worse than others.

“The south along Kenaston and McGillvry, in Polo Park area around the Walmart on Empress, in the north end on Higgins and Main. There’s lots of different areas, it’s not just one area of the city.”

Story continues below advertisement

But unlike encampments and abandoned properties, Ethans says trash on the street is more likely due to laziness and therefore can be easily solved if everyone does their part.

“Take your time and take your stuff with you, take it home if you have to. Don’t put it in overflowing bins because that’s only going to make stuff go all over the place and let’s be responsible,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Global News asked the City of Winnipeg on Wednesday about where the responsibility lies for removing garbage in public places and what solutions there may be for this type of garbage cleanup.

The city declined an interview and instead provided a statement: “When the city becomes aware of a location that has a heavy accumulation of loose garbage, the location is first inspected to determine the best remedy for the situation, and then the required work is scheduled by priority for cleanup by a crew equipped with the tools needed to do the work in a quick and efficient way.”

Adding that a location with an excessive accumulation of loose trash can be reported through 3-11.

— With files from Global’s Teagan Rasche 

More on Science and Tech
ManitobawinnipegGarbageTrashcleanupTake PrideWinnipeg's dirty
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices