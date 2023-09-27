Menu

Crime

Body found in ditch near Wabowden sparks investigation: Manitoba RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 6:30 pm
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a hit and run after a body was found in a ditch on Highway 6 near Hwy 373, approximately 10 km south of Wabowden. . Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a hit and run after a body was found in a ditch on Highway 6 near Hwy 373, approximately 10 km south of Wabowden.

On Tuesday, at 3:35 a.m. police say a driver of a semi-truck came across some debris on the roadway along with a possible body.

Police say officers found a dead person in the ditch and it is believed the person was walking along the highway when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Police say the victim has been identified as a 34-year-old man from Manto Sipi Cree Nation.

Further investigation has determined that the victim was travelling north on Highway 6, in a vehicle with four people, when he was dropped off on the side of the road, south of Wabowden, between 2:00 am- 3:00 am. It is believed the collision occurred shortly thereafter.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on this incident to please call Wabowden RCMP at 204-689-2685, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.

