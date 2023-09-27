Mobile mammography service to visit Morley, Cochrane and Diamond Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Women between the ages of 45 and 74, the group most at risk of developing breast cancer, will have local access to mammograms when Alberta Health Services rolls out the Screen Test program to the communities of Morley, Cochrane and Diamond Valley next month.

The Screen Test program travels to 120 communities throughout Alberta and hopes to improve access to cancer screening for thousands of women in areas where mammography is not readily available.

A mobile mammography trailer will be stationed at the at the following locations:

Goodstoney Elder’s Lodge in Morley on October 5.

Cochrane Community Health Centre, 60 Grande Blvd. (Urgent Care Centre) on October 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13.

Diamond Valley at the Oilfields Hospital, 717 Government Road on October 23, 24, 25, 26.

The free service is offered by appointment only, and can be booked by calling 1-800-667-0604.

View image in full screen Inside the mobile mammography trailer. Alberta Health Services

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival.

A complete listing of Screen Test mobile sites is available at screeningforlife.ca.

