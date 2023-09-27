Menu

U.S. News

Joe Biden’s dog Commander involved in 11th biting incident

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 5:11 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden's dog 'Commander' walks on the south grounds of the White House in Washington, DC on August 9, 2022. View image in full screen
U.S. President Joe Biden's dog 'Commander' walks on the south grounds of the White House in Washington, DC on August 9, 2022. Madel Ngan / Getty Images
President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, can’t seem to keep his mouth to himself.

For the 11th time, the adolescent German Shepherd has bit someone — this time a U.S. Secret Service agent.

“Yesterday around 8 p.m., a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a first family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex,” United States Secret Service (USSS) chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi told CNN in a statement.

Last night’s bite marks the 11th time the two-year-old dog has bit someone either at the White House or in Delaware.

In July, White House officials said the first family was working with new training and leash protocols to help the reactive animal.

Responding to this most recent bite, Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for the first lady, Jill Biden, told The Guardian: “The White House can be a stressful environment for family pets, and the first family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds.”

She said the Bidens are “incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and executive residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe.”

U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, look at their new dog Commander, after speaking virtually with military service members to thank them for their service and wish them a Merry Christmas, in 2021. View image in full screen
U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. first lady Jill Biden pose with Commander in 2021. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Earlier in Biden’s tenure, another of his dogs, Major, was involved in biting incidents at the White House and was moved out to live with family friends in Delaware. Commander filled his place in 2021.

Commander’s most serious incident happened in November of last year, when an officer had to be hospitalized after the dog clamped down on their arms and thighs.

A White House staffer walks Commander on the south lawn of the White House in 2022. View image in full screen
A White House staffer walks Commander on the south lawn of the White House in 2022. Oliver Contreras / Washington Post via Getty Images

Emails exchanged between Secret Service officials and agents, obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests by the conservative group Judicial Watch this past July, show a contempt for the first dog.

“That’s freaking crazy, that stupid dog,” the superior of last November’s attack victim wrote.

“My leg and arm still hurts. He bit me twice and ran at me twice,” the victim replied, to which the first officer wrote back: “What a joke. If it wasn’t [the Bidens’] dog he would already have been put down. Freaking clown needs a muzzle.”
Joe Biden’s dog Major bites 2nd person at White House
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

