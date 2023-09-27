Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New garbage bin sizes greenlit by Saskatoon city council

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 5:12 pm
Saskatoon black garbage collection bins. View image in full screen
Saskatoon black garbage collection bins. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New sizes of black garbage bins will officially be hitting Saskatoon curbs at the beginning of 2024 after city council approved the program change on Wednesday morning.

With only four council members opposing the program, city council voted to have three sizes of black carts available to Saskatoon residents, giving the option of two smaller sizes in addition to the current large bin.

New garbage bin sizes greenlit by Saskatoon city council - image View image in full screen
City of Saskatoon

Councillor Hilary Gough said she thinks the program will help with waste diversion and give citizens a feeling of control over their residences.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to make sure that there is incentive and support through all of the bins to get waste into the right place that doesn’t need to go to the landfill and also feasibility.”

Mayor Charlie Clark said that the program might divert so much waste that it could potentially halt the need for a new landfill in the near future.

City councillor Darren Hill said he has been against the idea from the beginning and remained that way in his vote.

“Garbage was to remain on property tax and then suddenly three years later, we changed that,” Hill said.

More on Canada

“It’s a bit of a shell game, making the citizens of Saskatoon think they are not going to notice that we just created a new revenue stream of $14 million.”

Hill claimed the new cart sizes won’t achieve the city’s goals and won’t make up the administrative and educational costs associated with the project.

The current bins cost households a fixed utility rate of approximately $9.92 per month for a 360-litre bin.

The new options will include a medium version of the cart holding 240 litres and costing approximately $7.05 monthly, and a 120-135 litre bin for around $3.75.

The program will only apply to houses with curbside garbage collection. The program will not apply to multi-unit condos or apartments.

Story continues below advertisement

The size change requests will begin in January and the new fees would kick in mid-2024 after all of the cart swaps are finished.

Click to play video: 'New app to help reduce food waste comes to Saskatchewan'
New app to help reduce food waste comes to Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsnewsCity of SaskatoonFeesGarbage CollectionUtilities
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices