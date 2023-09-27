Menu

Crime

Youth stabbed in the back at Toronto subway station, 3 female suspects wanted

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 4:33 pm
Click to play video: 'TTC proposes new plans to improve safety on transit system'
TTC proposes new plans to improve safety on transit system
WATCH ABOVE: With the goal of improving safety and increasing service levels, Toronto’s mayor and the head of the TTC are proposing a series of new measures. Matthew Bingley reports.
A male youth was stabbed in the back at a downtown Toronto subway station last week and three female suspects are now wanted, police say.

Toronto police said at around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers responded to Dundas Station, located at Yonge and Dundas streets, for a person with a knife.

Police said the victim and his friend were heading down an escalator and three suspects were behind them when there was a verbal altercation and the victim was assaulted.

He was also stabbed in the back by a suspect, police said.

The suspects then reportedly fled on foot.

The victim was reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Police are now looking for three females, each described as being 15 to 20 years old.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeTTCtoronto police serviceToronto StabbingTTC ViolenceTTC CrimeDundas Stationdundas station stabbingyouth stabbed dundas station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

