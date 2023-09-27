Menu

National

Environment

Alberta Energy Regulator followed rules in Imperial Oil Kearl oilsands release: Report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2023 3:27 pm
A third-party report into the release of millions of litres of oilsands wastewater at Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake mine has found Alberta’s energy regulator followed all its rules and procedures in keeping the public and area First Nations informed.

The report by Deloitte recommends a number of improvements to communications protocols, such as including Indigenous people in the notification process.

The review was commissioned by the Alberta Energy Regulator‘s board after two large releases of wastewater from the mine.

One release was spotted and reported in May 2022 as discoloured water.

First Nations were notified but not given further updates until March, when the release was disclosed as tailings seepage, along with news of a second release of 5.3 million litres of contaminated wastewater.

Tailings are the water, clay, sand and a small amount of leftover bitumen that remain after most of the bitumen has been removed from the oilsands during the extraction process at the mine.

Area First Nations were furious and said their members had been harvesting in the area for nine months without being told of possible contamination.

The report looks at the regulator’s communications and doesn’t examine Imperial’s actions.

The releases are also the subject of a federal investigation under the Fisheries Act.

An undated photo showing where seepage happened at Imperial Oil's Kearl Lake oilsands mine in northern Alberta. View image in full screen
An undated photo showing where seepage happened at Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake oilsands mine in northern Alberta. Supplied to Global News

— More to come…

© 2023 The Canadian Press

