Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

More wastewater problems found at Kearl mine in northern Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2023 4:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Kearl oilsands: Alberta’s privacy watchdog investigating after leak goes unreported for months'
Kearl oilsands: Alberta’s privacy watchdog investigating after leak goes unreported for months
An investigation was launched this week after a series of leaks in Alberta’s oilsands went unreported for months. Industrial wastewater containing dangerous levels of arsenic and other chemicals is stored in about 30 reservoirs across the region known as tailings ponds – with an estimated footprint of 300 square kilometres. The leak, which took place at the Kearl Lake site operated by Imperial Oil, is now under investigation by Alberta’s privacy watchdog and has raised serious questions about all tailings ponds. Heather Yourex-West reports – Mar 26, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Imperial Oil is facing more wastewater problems at its Kearl oilsands mine in northern Alberta.

The Alberta Energy Regulator has issued a notice of non-compliance to the company after chemicals associated with oilsands tailings were found at an off-site well at levels that exceed provincial guidelines.

Sulphates have been detected at a well that is 100 metres from the Muskeg River, a tributary of the Athabasca River.

Click to play video: 'Anger grows after Alberta oilsands leak kept from public for months'
Anger grows after Alberta oilsands leak kept from public for months

The chemicals are not particularly harmful in themselves, but are tracked because they are often found in high concentrations in tailings, which are toxic.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The regulator says the problem is unrelated to two previous releases of tailings-contaminated wastewater at the mine and is not associated with a tailings pond.

Imperial must now provide an plan to delineate the problem and bring its operations back into compliance.

More on Science and Tech
Oil and GasAlberta oil and gasAlberta EnvironmentAlberta energyAlberta Energy RegulatorEnergy SectorKearl
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers