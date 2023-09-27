Antique truck worth up to $45K stolen from Kelowna: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A burnt orange 1958 GMC half-tonne truck was stolen from a Kelowna, B.C., home Tuesday and RCMP are releasing photos in hopes that someone can help them locate it.

At around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, the truck owners called RCMP to say the truck had been stolen from their secured parking lot in the 1300 block of St. Paul Street.

Marks in the gravel where the truck was last seen indicate that a tilt trailer was used to steal the truck, which is in showroom condition and valued at $35,000 to $45,000.



“The passionate owner of this truck invested hours of his time and money into this vehicle. The truck does stand out, and we want to return it as soon as possible to its rightful owner,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

At this time, the RCMP have no suspects or witnesses and are asking that if you witnessed any suspicious activities in the area, have surveillance or dash camera footage, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250- 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-57699.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at http://www.crimestoppers.net.