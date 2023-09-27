Menu

Crime

12-year sentence for Calgary man in death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2023 1:47 pm
Teen convicted of killing Sgt. Andrew Harnett sentence to 12 years
WATCH: A young driver convicted of killing Calgary Police Service officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett has been sentenced to 12 years. Michael King reports.
A young man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died after he was dragged by an SUV and fell into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020.

The driver of the SUV was days away from turning 18 and was charged as a youth with first-degree murder.

A judge convicted him of manslaughter and ordered that he receive an adult sentence.

The driver testified during his trial that he was scared when police approached the SUV during a traffic stop, and he saw Harnett put a hand on his gun.

Court heard the SUV took off with the officer holding onto the wheel, trying to get the driver to stop.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

 

ManslaughterAndrew Harnettcalgary police officerCalgary police deathandrew harnett sentenceCalgary police manslaughterFalconridge traffic stop
© 2023 The Canadian Press

