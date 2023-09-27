Flames winger Pelletier out indefinitely, will undergo shoulder surgery

See more sharing options

Calgary Flames winger Jakob Pelletier is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left shoulder next week and will be out indefinitely.

The Flames updated Pelletier’s status after the 22-year-old sustained an injury in a pre-season game against visiting Seattle on Monday.

Pelletier was checked headfirst into the boards by Kraken winger Marian Studenic with six seconds remaining in the first period. After writhing on the ice in obvious pain, Pelletier was escorted off the ice by the Flames’ trainer, noticeably favouring his left shoulder.

Studenic was assessed a five-minute boarding major and game misconduct.

Pelletier, Calgary’s first-round pick in 2019, had an assist in the game before the sustaining the injury.

The Flames were scheduled to return to pre-season action Wednesday night at Winnipeg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.