Annual Young Stars tournament, featuring NHL prospects, this weekend in Penticton

The weather will be fantastic this weekend in the Okanagan, but a four-team NHL tournament in Penticton, B.C., will have plenty of people going indoors.

The Young Stars Classic will see the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets each hit the ice three times this Friday through Monday.

As the tournament name implies, each team’s top prospects will be playing, and not their major stars.

However, it appears that at least one of the Canucks’ top guns is in the Okanagan, as the team’s X account said team captain Quinn Hughes visited the West Kelowna Fire Department on Friday.

“It’s incredibly special for the Canucks to come down here and try to help out as much as we can,” Hughes said on the team’s account.

The Flames, Oilers and Jets‘ social media accounts also had posts about the tournament.

All games will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The event, in its 10th year, started on Friday afternoon, with the Jets and Oilers playing at 4 p.m., followed by the Canucks and Flames at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s slate will see a BCHL exhibition game between Penticton and Chilliwack at 2 p.m, with the Flames and Oilers at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the Canucks will play the Jets at 2 p.m., with Monday’s games featuring the Jets and Flames at 10 a.m., followed by the Canucks and Oilers at 1:30 p.m.

More information is available online.